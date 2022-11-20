November 20, 2022

Chonburi police inspect new nightlife venue recently opened on Mountain B’s grounds where dozens died in fire

11 hours ago TN
Pattaya city night view from the 20-floor of Adriatic Palace hotel

Pattaya city night view from the 20-floor of Adriatic Palace hotel. Photo: K. Alexey.




Sattahip police inspected a new open-air nightclub/nightlife venue that had recently opened on the Mountain B nightclub’s grounds where dozens of pubgoers were killed in a fire last August.

Sattahip police led by Pol. Lt. Col. Wuttipong Somjai, Superintendent of Plu Ta Luang police station, with support from Chonburi Police Region Two, inspected a nightlife venue, Never Land, that on Saturday held its grand opening and operated for the very first day after reportedly changing its name from Mountain Bar & Bistro.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Young Russian man jumps to his death at Pattaya hotel in front of shocked tourists following argument with girlfriend

10 hours ago TN
Neon lights in Pattaya

Nightclub goers tested positive for drugs in Pattaya entertainment venue crackdown, passport inspections for foreigners to continue

2 days ago TN
Bar girls in Pattaya

Indian tourist files police report after mistakenly taking transgender person to his Pattaya hotel

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Entertainment venue in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Police officers inspect entertainment venues in Phuket to ensure safety

10 hours ago TN
Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Young Russian man jumps to his death at Pattaya hotel in front of shocked tourists following argument with girlfriend

10 hours ago TN
Pattaya city night view from the 20-floor of Adriatic Palace hotel

Chonburi police inspect new nightlife venue recently opened on Mountain B’s grounds where dozens died in fire

11 hours ago TN
Flooded road in Pak Kret Nonthaburi

Heavy rain forecast for most of Thailand this week

11 hours ago TN
APEC 2022 Thailand logo

APEC 2022 Officially Concludes With Success and Commitment

11 hours ago TN