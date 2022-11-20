Chonburi police inspect new nightlife venue recently opened on Mountain B’s grounds where dozens died in fire
Sattahip police inspected a new open-air nightclub/nightlife venue that had recently opened on the Mountain B nightclub’s grounds where dozens of pubgoers were killed in a fire last August.
Sattahip police led by Pol. Lt. Col. Wuttipong Somjai, Superintendent of Plu Ta Luang police station, with support from Chonburi Police Region Two, inspected a nightlife venue, Never Land, that on Saturday held its grand opening and operated for the very first day after reportedly changing its name from Mountain Bar & Bistro.
By Adam Judd
TPNNational
