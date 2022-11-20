November 20, 2022

Heavy rain forecast for most of Thailand this week

11 hours ago TN
Flooded road in Pak Kret Nonthaburi

Flooded road in Pak Kret Nonthaburi. Photo: Philip Roeland / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




An intensifying low pressure cell is expected to hit the southern tip of the Vietnam peninsula today (Sunday) or tomorrow, before moving into the Gulf of Thailand. This will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to most of Thailand, including the capital.

The Meteorological Department has advised those living in 50 provinces to brace for heavy rain until Thursday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

