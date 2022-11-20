Heavy rain forecast for most of Thailand this week









An intensifying low pressure cell is expected to hit the southern tip of the Vietnam peninsula today (Sunday) or tomorrow, before moving into the Gulf of Thailand. This will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to most of Thailand, including the capital.

The Meteorological Department has advised those living in 50 provinces to brace for heavy rain until Thursday.

By Thai PBS World

