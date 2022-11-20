Young Russian man jumps to his death at Pattaya hotel in front of shocked tourists following argument with girlfriend









A 33-year-old Russian man reportedly on holiday with his Russian girlfriend plunged to his death from the eighth floor of a popular Pattaya hotel this afternoon in front of many shocked staff and tourists, landing in the crowded lobby.

The incident happened at around 5:00 P.M. at a hotel on Pratumnak Soi 5, whose exact name has been withheld pending a further investigation by Pattaya Police.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





