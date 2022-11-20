November 20, 2022

Young Russian man jumps to his death at Pattaya hotel in front of shocked tourists following argument with girlfriend

10 hours ago TN
Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Toyota ambulance in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A 33-year-old Russian man reportedly on holiday with his Russian girlfriend plunged to his death from the eighth floor of a popular Pattaya hotel this afternoon in front of many shocked staff and tourists, landing in the crowded lobby.

The incident happened at around 5:00 P.M. at a hotel on Pratumnak Soi 5, whose exact name has been withheld pending a further investigation by Pattaya Police.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News



