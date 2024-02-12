Drunk Driver in Nonthaburi Damages Seven Vehicles, Many Injuries

Nonthaburi Civic Center Station on Rattanathibet road in Nonthaburi Province.
At 11:30 AM, on February 10th, 2024, Bang Bua Thong police officers received a multi-vehicle accident report causing many injuries on Rattanathibet Road, Bang Bua Thong, Nonthaburi.

Bang Bua Thong police and rescue teams were dispatched to the accident scene and found 7 crashed vehicles blocking traffic lanes. The rescue teams rescued the victims from their vehicles and performed first aid before transferring them to local hospitals.

The police facilitated the traffic and relocated the crashed vehicles in one hour before opening the traffic lanes normally, according to the police.

