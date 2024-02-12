Thailand destroys smuggled and pirated goods worth more than 8 million baht

BANGKOK, Feb 12 (TNA) – The Customs Department destroys more than 870,000 pieces of contraband and counterfeit goods, totaling over 8.3 million baht, including baraku, cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, bags and sunglasses.

DSI Seizes Truckloads of Pirate Products in Rayong and Pathum Thani

Mr. Phanthong Loykulnan, advisor on development and tax management at the Customs Department, revealed that in line with the government’s policy, the Customs Department has prioritize suppression of pirated goods, smuggled into the country.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!