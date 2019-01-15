Fugitive Thai Wife Apprehended 12 Years After German’s Death





BANGKOK — Police said they have arrested the woman behind the murder and cover-up of her German husband nearly 12 years ago.

Angkhana Maushammer, 61, was arrested in Kanchanaburi province Tuesday and accused of conspiring with her Thai lover to kill Wilfred Maushammer for insurance money. Angkhana has denied any wrongdoing.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

