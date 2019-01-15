Ban Tai in Kanchanaburi

Fugitive Thai Wife Apprehended 12 Years After German’s Death

By TN / January 15, 2019

BANGKOK — Police said they have arrested the woman behind the murder and cover-up of her German husband nearly 12 years ago.

Angkhana Maushammer, 61, was arrested in Kanchanaburi province Tuesday and accused of conspiring with her Thai lover to kill Wilfred Maushammer for insurance money. Angkhana has denied any wrongdoing.

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

