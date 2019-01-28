Thai Tourist Police Chevrolet Optra car

28 arrested over bogus marriages

By TN / January 15, 2019

Police have rounded up 28 people in a crackdown on a marriage scam for Indian nationals seeking to stay in the country on a long-term basis.

Of the suspects, 27 are Thai women who were allegedly paid 8,000-10,000 baht to marry Indian men and the other is a 35-year-old Thai-Indian man who allegedly acted as a marriage broker and prepared documents for the marriages.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

