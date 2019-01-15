Full Moon Party at Haad Rin Sunrise Beach in Koh Phangan

Doctors warn trippers of severe danger of using LSD-laden ‘deadly stamps’

January 15, 2019

Doctors have warned tourists and party-goers of the danger of “deadly stamps”, as the illicit drug is becoming popular among nightlife visitors to Koh Pha-Ngan.

Characterised by its resemblance to a stamp, the drug, which contains lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), can lead to severe hallucinations, violence, self-harm and suicide, doctors at the Public Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

