Thousands of Thai women are “victims” helping foreigners in “marriages of convenience”

Thai media reported that police are investigating thousands of cases where Thai women accepted marriage offers from foreigners they never met to make money.
The money was offered by agents and was as little as 3,000 baht.
Full story: Thai Visa News
Thai Visa / TNA
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.