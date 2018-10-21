PM Prayut says poll ‘on the way’





The international community understands the country’s roadmap to an election and hopes to see Thailand maintain its political stability, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said yesterday.

Speaking on his return from Belgium where he attended the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit, Gen Prayut said he had told world leaders that a general election is coming and their response was positive.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Share this article