PM Prayut says poll ‘on the way’

The international community understands the country’s roadmap to an election and hopes to see Thailand maintain its political stability, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said yesterday.
Speaking on his return from Belgium where he attended the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit, Gen Prayut said he had told world leaders that a general election is coming and their response was positive.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
