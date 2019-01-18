Bad day in Phuket: Australian found hanged, Frenchman dies of heart attack





PHUKET: Police responded to incidents involving the deaths of two long-term Phuket expats yesterday (Jan 17): one Australian man deemed by police to have committed suicide, and a 71-year-old Frenchman who died of a heart attack.

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police, who responded to both incidents, was first called to the Supalai Essence housing estate in Srisoonthorn at 9am after being informed of an Australian man found hanged outside his home.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



