Street and condominiums in Phuket Town

Street and condominiums in Phuket Town. Photo: Hikosaemon / flickr.

Phuket

Bad day in Phuket: Australian found hanged, Frenchman dies of heart attack

By TN / January 18, 2019

PHUKET: Police responded to incidents involving the deaths of two long-term Phuket expats yesterday (Jan 17): one Australian man deemed by police to have committed suicide, and a 71-year-old Frenchman who died of a heart attack.

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police, who responded to both incidents, was first called to the Supalai Essence housing estate in Srisoonthorn at 9am after being informed of an Australian man found hanged outside his home.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

