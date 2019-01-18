Thai Police uniform

Royal Thai Police uniform. Photo: kris krüg / flickr.

Family Demands Justice Over Japanese Tourist’s Unsolved Murder

By TN / January 18, 2019

BANGKOK — The top justice official said Wednesday police are still looking for leads into who murdered a Japanese tourist in central Thailand 11 years ago.

Justice Minister Prajin Chanthong told reporters that police are set to increase the bounty being offered for tips leading to a conviction from 1.6 million baht to 2 million baht. Gen. Prajin said he hopes it will motivate those with knowledge of the crime to come forward.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

