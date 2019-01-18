Family Demands Justice Over Japanese Tourist’s Unsolved Murder





BANGKOK — The top justice official said Wednesday police are still looking for leads into who murdered a Japanese tourist in central Thailand 11 years ago.

Justice Minister Prajin Chanthong told reporters that police are set to increase the bounty being offered for tips leading to a conviction from 1.6 million baht to 2 million baht. Gen. Prajin said he hopes it will motivate those with knowledge of the crime to come forward.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

