Finances blamed for Phuket DJ suicide





PHUKET: Stress over family finances is being held as the key reason for an unemployed 33-year-old DJ taking his own life in a residential estate in central Phuket early this morning (Nov 12).

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police was called to the scene, a small home in SomBoonSab Village in Moo 7, Srisoonthorn, at about 1am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

