Finances blamed for Phuket DJ suicide

PHUKET: Stress over family finances is being held as the key reason for an unemployed 33-year-old DJ taking his own life in a residential estate in central Phuket early this morning (Nov 12).
Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police was called to the scene, a small home in SomBoonSab Village in Moo 7, Srisoonthorn, at about 1am.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Man arrested for rape of female British tourist in Phuket
-
Big Joke: UK woman was not raped on Phuket, Thai “sushi maker” arrested
-
Phuket Police investigate rape report by British tourist
-
Singapore crane to raise Phoenix from Phuket seabed
-
Catching illegal guides is tricky: ‘They disguise themselves like tourists’