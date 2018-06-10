Sunday, June 10, 2018
Home > News > Government pledges promotion of Buddhism

Government pledges promotion of Buddhism

Buddhist monks dressed with orange robes
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 10th June 2018 (NNT) – The government has made a pledge to promote Buddhism while warning groups with ill intentions to cease any activities to undermine people’s beliefs and faith.

Lt. Gen. Sunsern Kaewkumnerd, spokesman of the Prime Minister’s Office, said today that there have been attempts to create misunderstanding in the country, led by certain groups of people who have tried to divert public attention to a Ramadan feast at Government House and the government’s allocation of special budget to construct new mosques nationwide.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Hillary Clinton during a speech

‘Process has begun’: FBI scouring 650k emails on Clinton aide husband’s laptop in reopened case

Breaking News

Suthep launches PDRC Foundation, promises no more protests

Breaking News

Recent flood situation in Thailand

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close