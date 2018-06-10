Government pledges promotion of Buddhism

BANGKOK, 10th June 2018 (NNT) – The government has made a pledge to promote Buddhism while warning groups with ill intentions to cease any activities to undermine people’s beliefs and faith.

Lt. Gen. Sunsern Kaewkumnerd, spokesman of the Prime Minister’s Office, said today that there have been attempts to create misunderstanding in the country, led by certain groups of people who have tried to divert public attention to a Ramadan feast at Government House and the government’s allocation of special budget to construct new mosques nationwide.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand