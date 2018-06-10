Thailand eyes 50 percent cut of plastic garbage in seas in 9 years

Sunday, June 10, 2018
Plastic bottles and waste at the garbage beach of Malaysia
TN News 0

Thailand aims to reduce plastic in the seas by 50 percent in the next nine years and to cut down the use of plastic bags among the Thai people to only two bags per person per day instead of an average of eight plastic bags a day, said Mr Chatuporn Burutpat, director-general of Marine and Coastal Resources Department, on Saturday.

Citing the recent death of a pilot whale in the sea of Songkhla after having swallowed eight kilogrammes of plastic bags into its stomach as an inspiration for change about the use of plastic bags, he said the department had mapped out short-term, medium-term and long-term measures to cut back the amount of trash dumped into seas.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN
