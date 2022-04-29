April 29, 2022

Summer storm warning for upper Thailand, Bangkok

5 hours ago TN
Storm in Bangkok

Bangkok under the Monsoon storm. Photo: DANIEL JULIE.




Thunderstorms with gusty wind and hail are forecast for the North, the Northeast, the Central Plains including Bangkok, and the East from today to Monday.

The Meteorological Department warned on Friday that the southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over upper Thailand will strengthen until Monday, while a moderate high-pressure system from China will extend to the North and the Northeast from Sunday to Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chinnawat Singha, Chakrapan Natanri and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

