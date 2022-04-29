Summer storm warning for upper Thailand, Bangkok









Thunderstorms with gusty wind and hail are forecast for the North, the Northeast, the Central Plains including Bangkok, and the East from today to Monday.

The Meteorological Department warned on Friday that the southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over upper Thailand will strengthen until Monday, while a moderate high-pressure system from China will extend to the North and the Northeast from Sunday to Monday.

Chinnawat Singha, Chakrapan Natanri and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

