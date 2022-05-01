First flight lands in Phuket with 324 passengers under eased requirements

Qatar Airways Boeing 777-300ER taking off at Frankfurt Airport in Germany. Photo: tjdarmstadt. CC BY 2.0.









PHUKET: Qatar Airways flight QR842, carrying with 324 passengers, was the first flight to land in this southern island resort province under eased entry requirements on Sunday morning.

The flight crew and passengers were greeted in the arrival lounge after the plane landed at Phuket’s international airport at 6.55am by airport staff led by Monchai Tanode, the airport director, and officials from the immigration, customs and international disease control offices.

