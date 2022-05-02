May 2, 2022

Norwegian man rescued from burning house in Phuket

8 mins ago TN
HINO truck fire engine in Thailand

HINO truck fire engine in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




PHUKET: An elderly Norwegian man was rescued from a burning house early on Monday, police said.

Pol Capt Supotpong Chuaydu, deputy investigation chief of Wichit police station, said the incident occurred at about 4.30am at house No 69/408 in Soi 3/2 of the Phuket Village Chaofa 2 Housing Estate in tambon Wichit, Muang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

