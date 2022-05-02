Norwegian man rescued from burning house in Phuket
PHUKET: An elderly Norwegian man was rescued from a burning house early on Monday, police said.
Pol Capt Supotpong Chuaydu, deputy investigation chief of Wichit police station, said the incident occurred at about 4.30am at house No 69/408 in Soi 3/2 of the Phuket Village Chaofa 2 Housing Estate in tambon Wichit, Muang district.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST
