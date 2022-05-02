Over a hundred tourists evacuated from hotel overnight in Jomtien when smoke began filling hallways









Over a hundred domestic and foreign tourists have escaped without injuries from a hotel in Jomtien after smoke began filling corridors and rooms without, according to several guests, any warning from fire alarms last night (May 1st).

The Pattaya City Police were notified of the fire at 11:00 P.M. at a hotel in Jomtien. Firefighters with fire engines and The Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find smoke coming out from the hotel. Over a hundred tourists including kids, elderly, and disabled people had been evacuated from the hotel with the assistance of hotel staff.

