May 2, 2022

Baht Depreciation Could Have Widespread Implications

2 seconds ago TN
A handful of Thai baht coins

A handful of Thai baht coins. Photo: Saranya Chawanrattanasakul / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The central bank has indicated that the baht’s depreciation could impact manufacturing, commodity prices and inflation.

Sakkapop Panyanukul, senior director of the Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) Economic and Policy Department, said the baht has depreciated substantially during the months of March and April – dropping 2.5% in value since the start of 2022.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

