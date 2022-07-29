Two elephants perish at Khao Yai National Park waterfall









NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Khao Yai National Park has closed off access to Heo Narok waterfall after two elephants were found dead after heavy rain a couple of days ago.

Chaiya Huaihongthong, the chief of the national park, said on Thursday that rangers found the first carcass, about three to five years old, floating between rocks at the waterfall.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

