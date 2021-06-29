  • June 29, 2021
Moderna vaccine package priced at 3,400 Baht, pre-paid bookings to begin July 1

Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc. Photo: Marco Verch Professional Photographer / flickr. CC BY 2.0.



The US-made Moderna COVID-19 two-dose vaccine package will be priced at 3,400 Baht, or 1,700 Baht a shot, with payments for bookings made to be collected from July 1st, according to Thailand’s Private Hospital Association (PHA).

The common price, agreed for all private hospitals, is inclusive of service and insurance, while the advance bookings will let the PHA know the amount of vaccine needed, so a purchase order can be placed with the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), said PHA President Dr. Chalerm Harnphanich, adding that the hospitals are required to pay the GPO by the end of July.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



