  • June 29, 2021
Delta COVID-19 Variant Is Expected to Dominate in Bangkok

Mercedes-Benz Vito ambulance at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) says that one-third of COVID-19 patients in Bangkok will be tested to determine whether they have been infected by the Delta variant, as the strain is expected to become dominant in the capital in the next few months.

The DMS revealed on Monday that Bangkok is the largest cluster of Delta variant infections, which was first detected in India, with 331 new cases being recorded last week, increasing the number of patients infected by this particular variant to 822.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



