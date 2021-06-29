Authorities Set up Checkpoints on Roads Outbound from Bangkok







BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), in cooperation with the military and the Metropolitan Police Bureau, has set up six checkpoints on the capital’s outbound roads, to prevent construction workers leaving the capital for their home provinces.

BMA permanent secretary Silapasuay Raweesangsoon said the move is in compliance with a Centre for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) order, to ban movement of workers from construction sites and their dormitories in Bangkok and five neighboring provinces for 30 days from June 28, to prevent COVID-19 spreading to other provinces.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Hugh Brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand





