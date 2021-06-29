  • June 29, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Bangkok
  3. Authorities Set up…

Authorities Set up Checkpoints on Roads Outbound from Bangkok

Authorities Set up Checkpoints on Roads Outbound from Bangkok

Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok and the elevated Don Mueang Tollway. Photo: Mx. Granger. CC0 1.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), in cooperation with the military and the Metropolitan Police Bureau, has set up six checkpoints on the capital’s outbound roads, to prevent construction workers leaving the capital for their home provinces.

BMA permanent secretary Silapasuay Raweesangsoon said the move is in compliance with a Centre for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) order, to ban movement of workers from construction sites and their dormitories in Bangkok and five neighboring provinces for 30 days from June 28, to prevent COVID-19 spreading to other provinces.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

What dangers come with Beta, Bangkok’s latest COVID variant?
News

What dangers come with Beta, Bangkok’s latest...

June 29, 2021
Bangkok’s new COVID-19 caseload hits all-time high Tuesday
News

Bangkok’s new COVID-19 caseload hits all-time high...

June 29, 2021
Moderna vaccine package priced at 3,400 Baht, pre-paid bookings to begin July 1
News

Moderna vaccine package priced at 3,400 Baht,...

June 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.