  • June 29, 2021
Thai Nightlife Workers Seek Aid

Thai Nightlife Workers Seek Aid

Bar girls in Pattaya. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr.



BANGKOK, June 29 (TNA) – Nightlife workers rallied with high heels and bikinis at Government House to seek financial assistance as their workplaces were closed amid COVID-19 impacts.

Representatives of Empower Foundation and nightlife workers gathered there to demand 5,000-baht monthly handouts from the government because their workplaces including entertainment venues, massage parlors, bars and karaoke shops were closed to contain COVID-19. They said the government should offer the financial aid until their business resumes.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



