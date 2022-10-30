Thai PM Prayut expresses condolences after Itaewon crowd crush

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation concerning vaccination in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.









BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his condolences after the Itaewon crowd crush in Seoul. He orders the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul to help Thais who have been affected by the incident.

At least 151 people have died in the crush as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, officials say.

At least 82 were injured in the incident in the Itaewon nightlife area which was holding its first unmasked Halloween celebrations since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





