One Thai dies as another recounts her Halloween nightmare in Seoul









A Thai tourist is confirmed to have died in the Halloween stampede in South Korea, Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul confirmed today (Sunday). No further information on the fatality is available at the time of this report.

Another Thai tourist, identified as Laksamika Deeprasai, expressed her shock at seeing large numbers of people dying right in front of her during the stampede incident in the Itaewon area in Seoul of South Korea last night (Saturday).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

