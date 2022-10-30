Police fire shots during drug car chase in Bangkok









Plainclothes police officers fired several shots at a car being driven by a suspected drug dealer who was attempting to flee on Phetkasem Road on Friday evening, causing people in the area to panic and run for safety. The suspect remained at large.

The shooting took place near The Mall Bangkae in Bang Kae district around 5.15pm. The incident did not lead to casualties but caused damage to five vehicles, all of which were struck by the suspect’s vehicle.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

