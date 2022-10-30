October 30, 2022

Last suspect wanted for murder of Canadian businessman in Phuket arrested after 13 years

Hua Hin town from viewpoint

Hua Hin town a seaside resort in Thailand. Image: Miran Rijavec.




The last suspect who was wanted for being allegedly involved with the murder of a Canadian man in Phuket was eventually arrested in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, on Sunday, October 30th, after 13 years of escape.

Samran Seemek, 39, was wanted by the Phuket Provincial Court for deliberate murder as stated in the arrest warrant issued on March 5th, 2009.

By Nop Meechukhun
The Phuket Express



