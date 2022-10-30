Suvarnabhumi airport plan to lure back taxis

Official taxis at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Image: Mattes.









Taxi drivers at Suvarnabhumi airport are demanding the airport raise service fees and fares to lure back drivers to solve the problem of a taxi shortage.

President of the Thai Public Taxi Association Sadit Jaitiang said about 9,000 taxis were registered to serve passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supoj Wancharoen and Songdatchakorn Meewean

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





