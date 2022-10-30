October 30, 2022

Suvarnabhumi airport plan to lure back taxis

4 hours ago TN
Official taxis at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Official taxis at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Image: Mattes.




Taxi drivers at Suvarnabhumi airport are demanding the airport raise service fees and fares to lure back drivers to solve the problem of a taxi shortage.

President of the Thai Public Taxi Association Sadit Jaitiang said about 9,000 taxis were registered to serve passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supoj Wancharoen and Songdatchakorn Meewean
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

The Mall Bang Khae shopping center, Bangkok

Police fire shots during drug car chase in Bangkok

11 hours ago TN
House Fire

Bangkok furniture factory destroyed by fire on Saturday night

11 hours ago TN
Hua Mak in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok

Police end Chinese-run online gambling operation in Bangkok

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Street sign on Kata Road, Phuket

Chinese national and Thai wife arrested for reportedly illegally possessing firearms at luxurious house in Phuket

4 hours ago TN
Thai villa near Na Wa, Nakhon Phanom province

Thai government defends foreign land ownership plan

4 hours ago TN
Laundry in Samut Prakan

Woman stabbed seven times by robber at Chonburi laundromat

4 hours ago TN
Marijuana buds inside a glass jar

Thailand officially approves importation of cannabis and hemp seeds

4 hours ago TN
Official taxis at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Suvarnabhumi airport plan to lure back taxis

4 hours ago TN