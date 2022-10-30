October 30, 2022

Thailand officially approves importation of cannabis and hemp seeds

4 hours ago TN
Marijuana buds inside a glass jar

Marijuana buds inside a glass jar. Photo: Elsa Olofsson / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




The importation of cannabis and hemp seeds is now legal in Thailand, according to the Agriculture Department’s announcement in the Royal Gazette on Friday, October 28th.

According to the announcement, the seeds of cannabis and hemp and cannabis sativa that have not been genetically modified are allowed to be imported in the Kingdom from any country.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational



