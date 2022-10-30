Thailand officially approves importation of cannabis and hemp seeds









The importation of cannabis and hemp seeds is now legal in Thailand, according to the Agriculture Department’s announcement in the Royal Gazette on Friday, October 28th.

According to the announcement, the seeds of cannabis and hemp and cannabis sativa that have not been genetically modified are allowed to be imported in the Kingdom from any country.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





