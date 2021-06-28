Marine Department Launches Measures for Those Traveling to Phuket by Water







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Marine Department launched measures on Phuket on Sunday to screen travelers arriving and departing by water, from July 1, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Deputy Transport Minister Athirath Rattanaseth said officials have been instructed to be stricter than usual in the performance of their duties, to ensure safety and gain confidence among travellers.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Hugh Brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand





