Three Mongolians Arrested After Using Stolen Credit Card to Buy Expensive Products in Phuket
Three Mongolians have been arrested after they stole a credit card from a Singaporean at Patong Pier before using it to buy expensive products.
The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that on February 11th, 2023 Mr. Choi Mei Choo, a Malaysian national, and Miss Ho See Ling, a Singaporean national, filed a report to the Patong Police. They told police that their wallet was stolen at a pier in Patong. A credit card was then used to buy expensive products in Phuket as SMS messages about the products were then sent to their mobile phones.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
