Three Mongolians Arrested After Using Stolen Credit Card to Buy Expensive Products in Phuket

February 20, 2023 TN
View of Patong Beach in Phuket

Loungers on Patong Beach in Phuket. Photo by Brownie13.




Three Mongolians have been arrested after they stole a credit card from a Singaporean at Patong Pier before using it to buy expensive products.

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that on February 11th, 2023 Mr. Choi Mei Choo, a Malaysian national, and Miss Ho See Ling, a Singaporean national, filed a report to the Patong Police. They told police that their wallet was stolen at a pier in Patong. A credit card was then used to buy expensive products in Phuket as SMS messages about the products were then sent to their mobile phones.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

