Thailand ready to strengthen ties with Russia

Prayuth Chan-Ocha and Vladimir Putin at Russia-ASEAN Summit
BANGKOK, 18 April 2017 (NNT) – The Cabinet has approved Thailand’s standpoint for bilateral talks with Russia with a focus on trade and investment promotion.

Deputy Government Spokesman Lt. Gen. Weerachon Sukondhapatipak said Thailand and Russia will meet in the 3rd meeting of the Thai-Russian subcommittee on trade from 20-21 April 2017 in Bangkok. Thailand and Russia would promote trade and investment between them more as well as expend their relations in other fields such as tourism and science, said Lt. Gen. Weerachon.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan

