SnapWhat? Thousands of Indians Infuriated with Snapchat Delete the Wrong App

After comments attributed to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel that Indians are “too poor” to use his app came to light, outraged users in the country are taking action — against the wrong company.

According to a former employee, Spiegel said that he doesn’t want the company to advance into “poor countries, such as India or Spain.” Now thousands of users have uninstalled both the Snapchat messaging app, and a number of entirely unrelated apps, from their smartphones.

The anger-inducing remark was allegedly made back in 2015, but has only now come to light after a judge ruled that former employee Anthony Pompliano’s lawsuit, filed earlier this year, could be made public.

