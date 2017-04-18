Park official charged with reselling entry tickets

KRABI — An official of the Hat Noppharat Thara – Phi Phi Islands National Park has been charged with fraud after being caught reselling used entry tickets to visitors.

Theerayut Boonlert, chief of the park’s security office on Koh Poda island, said he filed a complaint with Ao Nang police in Muang district after a tour boat operator said the official had sold used tickets to four foreign tourists for 400 baht each. He did not name the official.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS