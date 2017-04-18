Tokyo Readies for Refugee Surge in Event of Nuclear Crisis

Tuesday, April 18, 2017
A model of the "Unha-9" missile at a exhibition in Pyongyang
If tactical nuclear weapons are deployed on the Korean Peninsula by Pyongyang or Washington, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is confident Tokyo will have a tentative framework to prepare for what would be a massive surge in asylum seekers.

The situation has played out tit-for-tat: North Korea insists the US is the aggressor, and that it has considered striking pre-emptively, even though its most recent missile test reportedly failed. The US sees North Korea as a rogue state that threatens the American homeland and America’s allies, such as South Korea, Japan, Australia or China.

The Japanese parliament has crafted measures to handle the protection of rights for newcomers, arrival protocols, temporary building shelters, and techniques for screening new entrants. About 60,000 Japanese nationals currently reside in South Korea. The are multiple actions Tokyo must take care of “in case of evacuees to Japan, such as protecting them, a process of landing, housing facilities and their management, and a screening whether our nations should protect them,” Abe said.

