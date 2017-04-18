Korean Actress Eats just 3 Spoons of Rice Per Day to Maintain Slender Figure

Popular Korean actress Lee Tae-Im recently sparked a bit of controversy after revealing that she only eats three spoons of rice a day in order to maintain her slim figure.

Lee, who was previously known for her curves and overall healthy image, appeared on an episode of MBC Every1’s “Video Star” on Tuesday, where panelists quickly noticed her extremely slim physique. The young actress admitted to undergoing an extreme diet for the last six months, during which she only ate three spoons of rice per day. She confessed that she felt insecure about her look after a photo-shoot with fellow actresses Park Han-Byul and Lee Chae-Young, both of whom were in much better shape than her.

Full story: odditycentral.com

By Spooky