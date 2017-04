UDON THANI: — A British man has gone on Facebook to say a sad farewell to his young wife who was tragically electrocuted at a foam party held last week in Ban Dung, Udon Thani.

Suphaporn Beddoes or “Tu”, 25, was married to Michael Beddoes who changed his profile picture and expressed his deep regret.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / Kapook