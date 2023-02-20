Thailand targets Illegal Chinese associations nationwide

Yaowarat Road is the centre of Bangkok's Chinatown. Chinese immigrants and their descendants form the largest ethnic group in the city. Photo: Ninara.









Police and the Interior Ministry are hunting for illegal associations that are fronts for illicit Chinese businesses nationwide after a whistleblower’s complaints against them.

Withan Sukkan, an interrogative director of the Department of Provincial Administration, on Monday met Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy national police chief, to file a complaint against unlicensed Chinese associations for their suspected vested interest.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





