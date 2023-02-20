Thailand targets Illegal Chinese associations nationwide

February 20, 2023 TN
Yaowarat Road is the centre of Bangkok's Chinatown

Yaowarat Road is the centre of Bangkok's Chinatown. Chinese immigrants and their descendants form the largest ethnic group in the city. Photo: Ninara.




Police and the Interior Ministry are hunting for illegal associations that are fronts for illicit Chinese businesses nationwide after a whistleblower’s complaints against them.

Withan Sukkan, an interrogative director of the Department of Provincial Administration, on Monday met Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy national police chief, to file a complaint against unlicensed Chinese associations for their suspected vested interest.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Netflix

Thai Authorities and Netflix to Create Thailand Travel Guide

February 20, 2023 TN
A beer bar in Pattaya

Thai Health minister says no to 4am pub closing, except in tourist areas

February 19, 2023 TN
Street in Pattaya, Thailand

Ruling party seeks to turn nightlife ‘bribes into tax’

February 19, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Old pink bus in Bangkok

Bus driver suspended for 30 days, fined ฿5k over road accident in Bangkok

February 20, 2023 TN
View of Patong Beach in Phuket

Three Mongolians Arrested After Using Stolen Credit Card to Buy Expensive Products in Phuket

February 20, 2023 TN
Yaowarat Road is the centre of Bangkok's Chinatown

Thailand targets Illegal Chinese associations nationwide

February 20, 2023 TN
Mark Zuckerberg F8 2019 Keynote

Zuckerberg announces paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram

February 20, 2023 TN
Aerial view of Khon Kaen in Northeastern Thailand

Wheels stolen from parked cars at Khon Kaen university

February 20, 2023 TN