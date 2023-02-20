Thailand targets Illegal Chinese associations nationwide
Police and the Interior Ministry are hunting for illegal associations that are fronts for illicit Chinese businesses nationwide after a whistleblower’s complaints against them.
Withan Sukkan, an interrogative director of the Department of Provincial Administration, on Monday met Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy national police chief, to file a complaint against unlicensed Chinese associations for their suspected vested interest.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST
