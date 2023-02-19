Chinese Man Arrested in Bangkok with more than 20 Million Baht in Counterfeit Electronics

February 19, 2023 TN
Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok and the elevated Don Mueang Tollway

Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok and the elevated Don Mueang Tollway. Photo: Mx. Granger. CC0 1.0.




A team of police from the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) raided three buildings in Don Mueang. Many counterfeit mobile phones and electronic devices were found which cost more than 20 million baht.

Mr. Huang Yiqun, 56, a Chinese national, was found as the warehouse caretaker along with four Laotian workers.

Mr. Huang told police that he was hired by an unidentified Chinese businessman to take care of and manage products in the warehouses. He admitted that these items were counterfeit products from China which were sold online. He received 30,000 baht a month for his salary, which Huang said was enough for him to live and better than China.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



