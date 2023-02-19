Russian Woman Injured after Fire Guts Hotel Kitchen in Patong
A Russian woman was injured after a fire gutted a kitchen in a hotel in Patong.
The Kathu District Chief told the Phuket Express that at 6:20 P.M. on Saturday (February 18th) a fire gutted a kitchen on the first floor of a hotel on Phang Mueang Sai Kor Road.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
