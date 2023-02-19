School students in Thailand can no longer be expelled if pregnant









Administrators of schools, colleges and universities are now prohibited from expelling pregnant students or forcing them to transfer to other educational institutes under a new ministerial edict.

The edict was jointly issued by the ministries of education and higher education, science, research and innovations and has been published in the Royal Gazette, enabling its enforcement.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

