Ruling party seeks to turn nightlife ‘bribes into tax’

February 19, 2023 TN
Street in Pattaya, Thailand

Street in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Youtube.




Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, deputy leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, has proposed the state relax rules on entertainment places and alcohol sales to raise tax and get rid of bribes.

Mr Chaiwut who is also the Minister of Digital Economy and Society, said on Sunday Palang Pracharath members had agreed that laws should be amended to “turn bribes into tax” for business activities that are legal in other countries but presently illegal in Thailand.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

