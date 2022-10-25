October 25, 2022

Pattaya entertainment venue operators deny paying bribes to police

1 hour ago TN
Busy street in Pattaya at night

Busy street in Pattaya at night. Photo: kishjar / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




Pattaya entertainment venue operators gathered to deny allegations that they paid bribes to Pattaya police to avoid being raided or stay open past the legal closing time.

The allegations sprang up after a famous pub, CLUB ONE PATTAYA, was raided earlier this week coupled with pictures that went viral on social media of what netizens believed to be Pol. Maj. Gen. Kittanate Thanananthavisin, Chief Commander of Chonburi Police, and a group of Pattaya law enforcement officials, having a meal inside an unnamed venue.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

Thai Police hunt for alleged real owner of raided Club One Pattaya, eye 5-year closure

22 hours ago TN
Street in Pattaya, Thailand

Famous entertainment venue in Banglamung raided on Sunday morning, hundreds of tourists flee

2 days ago TN
Street in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung District

Thai-Swedish resident reveals story of being robbed in thief-targeted neighborhood in Banglamung

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Busy street in Pattaya at night

Pattaya entertainment venue operators deny paying bribes to police

1 hour ago TN
Immigration control, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thailand now monitoring all arrivals from Africa to prevent spread of Ebola

4 hours ago TN
Hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone, West Africa, where the Ebola virus samples are tested

Ebola Alert Heightened since September

4 hours ago TN
Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital at Mahidol University, Bangkok

20th International Congress for Tropical Medicine and Malaria takes place in Bangkok

4 hours ago TN
Wat Phu Sing in Kalasin, Thailand

Physical education teacher accused of raping student in Kalasin surrenders

4 hours ago TN