Pattaya entertainment venue operators deny paying bribes to police









Pattaya entertainment venue operators gathered to deny allegations that they paid bribes to Pattaya police to avoid being raided or stay open past the legal closing time.

The allegations sprang up after a famous pub, CLUB ONE PATTAYA, was raided earlier this week coupled with pictures that went viral on social media of what netizens believed to be Pol. Maj. Gen. Kittanate Thanananthavisin, Chief Commander of Chonburi Police, and a group of Pattaya law enforcement officials, having a meal inside an unnamed venue.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

