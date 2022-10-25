Thailand now monitoring all arrivals from Africa to prevent spread of Ebola









The Thai Ministry of Public Health has stepped up its monitoring of arrivals from African countries, especially Uganda, following an outbreak of Ebola in that country in September, said Dr. Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of Disease Control Department today (Tuesday).

He said that, even though the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not yet issued a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) notice, he finds it necessary for Thailand to take the precaution, to prevent the disease from entering the country.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

