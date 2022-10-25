October 25, 2022

Thailand now monitoring all arrivals from Africa to prevent spread of Ebola

Immigration control, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

The Thai Ministry of Public Health has stepped up its monitoring of arrivals from African countries, especially Uganda, following an outbreak of Ebola in that country in September, said Dr. Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of Disease Control Department today (Tuesday).

He said that, even though the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not yet issued a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) notice, he finds it necessary for Thailand to take the precaution, to prevent the disease from entering the country.

