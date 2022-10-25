October 25, 2022

Ebola Alert Heightened since September

4 hours ago TN
Hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone, West Africa, where the Ebola virus samples are tested

Hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone, West Africa, where the Ebola virus samples are tested to see if someone has the virus or not. Photo: Leasmhar. CC BY-SA 3.0.




BANGKOK, Oct 25 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry has heightened its alert for Ebola at the international communicable disease control checkpoints since September due to its outbreaks in Africa, according to a government spokeswoman.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the alert was raised as Ebola was spreading in Africa and since September there have been about 90 cases in Uganda and 44 of them died.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



