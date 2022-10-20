October 25, 2022

20th International Congress for Tropical Medicine and Malaria takes place in Bangkok

4 hours ago TN
Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital at Mahidol University, Bangkok

Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital at Mahidol University in Bangkok. Photo: Sarawinmomo.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The 20th International Congress for Tropical Medicine and Malaria (ICTMM2020) scheduled for 24-28 October 2022 at Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC) is being hosted by the Parasitology and Tropical Medicine Association of Thailand and Faculty of Tropical Medicine, Mahidol University. It was postponed from September 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 1,000 participants from 60 countries across the globe are gathering at the conference. The congress covers topics and updates on tropical medicine and malaria including communicable and non-communicable diseases, neglected tropical diseases, emerging and re-emerging diseases, COVID-19, monkeypox, drug resistance, parasitology, zoonoses, food-borne and water-borne diseases, travel medicine, and other public health issues.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



