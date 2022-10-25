October 25, 2022

Physical education teacher accused of raping student in Kalasin surrenders

4 hours ago TN
Wat Phu Sing in Kalasin, Thailand

Wat Phu Sing in Kalasin, Thailand. Photo: icon0 com. CC0.




KALASIN: A 45-year-old physical education teacher at a school in Kuchinarai district accused of raping a 13-year-student surrendered to police on Tuesday.

Wachira Phanomkaen, accompanied by a lawyer, reported to Pol Lt Col Thitiphan Nitithamsaraphon, deputy chief investigator at Kuchinarai, to hear two counts – raping a girl aged less than 15 years, and depriving her of parental care for lewd purpose.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Yongyuth Phuphuangpet
BANGKOK POST

