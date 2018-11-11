Ex-premier Abhisit Vejjajiva
Abhisit wins primary election as Democrat leader

November 11, 2018

As widely expected, Abhisit Vejjajiva was voted leader of the Democrat Party in a primary election that ended on Friday.

Chumpol Kanchana, chairman of the primary election committee, told a press conference this morning that former party leader Abhisit came first with 67,505 votes followed by former Phitsanulok MP Warong Dejkitvigrom’s 57,689 and former deputy leader Alongkorn Polabutr’s 2,285.

