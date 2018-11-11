Abhisit wins primary election as Democrat leader





As widely expected, Abhisit Vejjajiva was voted leader of the Democrat Party in a primary election that ended on Friday.

Chumpol Kanchana, chairman of the primary election committee, told a press conference this morning that former party leader Abhisit came first with 67,505 votes followed by former Phitsanulok MP Warong Dejkitvigrom’s 57,689 and former deputy leader Alongkorn Polabutr’s 2,285.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

